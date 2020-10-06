Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Down Syndrome Association of the Brazos Valley will have a virtual Buddy Walk kickoff event on Facebook Live on Oct. 23. Community members are encouraged to complete a 5K walk on their own on Oct. 24, and a car parade will follow at First Baptist Church Bryan on Oct. 25. Registration for the virtual 5K is $25, which includes a T-shirt. There will be a raffle, silent auction, scavenger hunt and other activities. For more information, visit dsabv.org or email dsabv@dsabv.org.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
National Night Out first responder parade, Washington Avenue in Navasota. The parade begins at 6 p.m. at Navasota High School and concludes at Ninth Street.
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 204-2337.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
WEDNESDAY
EVENTS
Coffee with a Cop, beginning at 7 a.m. at the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office, 1700 Texas 21 in Bryan. Community members are invited to visit with deputies and Sheriff’s Office staff members over a cup of coffee. Masks are required and the coffee will be provided. Meet outside.
The World: A Brief Introduction, a virtual talk by Richard Haass about his recent book, 5:30 p.m. online event. Haass is a veteran diplomat and prominent voice on American foreign policy. RSVP at tx.ag/haass for the Zoom link.
Clara B. Mounce Fall Live Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Use the church office entrance to get directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate. An RSVP is required. For more information, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
World Series of Team Roping, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. Roping starts at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
