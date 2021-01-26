Calendar for Tuesday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Interfaith Immigration Network will offer a free online conversational English class on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Monday. Beginning, intermediate and advanced levels will be offered. The Zoom classes can be accessed from computers and phones. For more information, email info@brazosimmigration.com or call 393-8228.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Inspiring Tails, a virtual fundraiser for the Aggieland Humane Society. The collection of stories of pets and people will be broadcast live at noon and replayed at 6 p.m. For more information or to RSVP, visit go.theeagle.com/humane.
Comedy show, 8:30 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina in Downtown Bryan. Open mic sign-ups begin at 8 p.m. Free admission.
Texas A&M men’s basketball vs. LSU, 8 p.m. at Reed Arena. Proceeds from the game benefit the Pink Alliance and the Kay Yow Cancer Fund. Face masks required. Ticket information: 12thMan.com/BTHOBC.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St. in Bedias, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. Walk-up registration.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
FARMERS MARKETS
The Farmers Market at Grand Station, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. Plants, organic meats, baked goods, local crafts, seasonal vegetables and more.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. Details: facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.