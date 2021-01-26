Calendar for Tuesday

Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St. in Bedias, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday. Walk-up registration.

Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.

