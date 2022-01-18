Calendar for Tuesday

The Bryan High School Fine Arts Department will perform “The Little Mermaid” at the Bryan ISD Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Feb. 3-5, with a 1 p.m. matinee on Feb. 5. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Bryan school district employees are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased from cast members, by visiting thelittlemermaidbhs.ludus.com or by calling 209-2400. TUESDAY EVENTS Free Fun Dance, 7 p.m. at the Brazos County Senior Citizens Association, 1402 Bristol St. in Bryan. Join the Brazos Barn Dancers square dance group for a free night of dance lessons. All ages welcome. Annual Equine Evening, 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Network with Brazos Valley equine enthusiasts and professionals while learning relevant topics relate to equine management and ownership. Refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public. brazoshorse.com. Tuesday Yoga, 6:15 p.m. at The Boathouse at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The session focuses on stability, core building and balance. All experience levels welcome. Free for members and $10 for non-members. millicanreserve.com/calendar. Book Club at the Monastery, 10:30 a.m. at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. The group will be discussing “The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You’re Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are,” by Brene Brown. English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome. Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org. Business networking lunch, noon at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections. go.theeagle.com/bni. Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry. South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. SPORTS A&M Consolidated High School boy’s basketball vs. Magnolia, 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Gym in College Station. College Station High School boy’s basketball vs. Rudder, 6:30 p.m. at Cougar Gym in College Station. Rudder High School girl’s basketball vs. College Station, 6:30 p.m. at The Armory in Bryan. Bryan High School boy’s basketball vs. Killeen Ellison, 7 p.m. at Viking Gym in Bryan. COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com. Lincoln Community Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com. Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com. Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. SUPPORT GROUPS NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online family support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv. Al-Anon Family Group, 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. The meeting is open to anyone affected by another’s use of alcohol. Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair. EXHIBITS Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Art is for Everyone, through Jan. 28 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work from the Purple Turtle Art Studio. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.