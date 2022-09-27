Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 27

The “silly old bear” created by A.A. Milne comes to the stage in “Winnie the Pooh,” a musical adaptation presented by OPAS. Pooh’s pals in the Hundred Acre Wood will be there too: Eeyore, Piglet, Rabbit, Owl, Kanga and little Roo. Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. $32-$52. opastickets.org.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome. For more information, call 979-209-6347.

Anime Club for Adults, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Activities, games and crafts for ages 18 and older.

Brazos Valley Stitchers Stitch-In, 7 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire, College Station. Bring an item to stitch on and meet fellow embroiderers.

Book club, 10:30 a.m., Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave., Bryan. Club will discuss “The Lost Page: An Archaeological Thriller” by Joe Edd Morris.

“Stranger Things” trivia, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.

Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $10 per player.

Business networking lunch, noon, Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections.

Pool tournament, 8 p.m., Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

Breakaway worship, 9 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus. Students gather for worship and music. Everyone welcome. breakawayministries.org.

ENTERTAINMENT “Neil Berg’s 50 Years of Rock ‘n’ Roll,” 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium. OPAS’ 50th season begins with composer/lyricist Berg leading Broadway performers and rock singers through popular music from the 1940s through the early 1980s, including Chuck Berry, Elvis Presley, Ray Charles, The Beatles, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt and Fleetwood Mac. Also Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. $18 to $70. www.opastickets.org.

Latin Night at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Free dancing practice at 8:30 p.m., social at 9:30.

Karl Rehn, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

NAMI Brazos Valley family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. namibv.org.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m., Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.