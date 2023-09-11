TUESDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 6:30 p.m., Saints & Sinners Cafe, 3600 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Rough Draught, 313 Church Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told ... A Century of Aggie Football, through April 28 at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Ansary Gallery of American History (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Visitors will get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the present era. Admission: $9 for adults, $7 for seniors/military, $3 for college students and youth 6-17. Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.