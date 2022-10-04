Calendar for Tuesday, Oct. 4

Down Syndrome Association of Brazos Valley presents the 2022 Dash for Down Syndrome on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Park. The event is held to raise awareness and to promote acceptance and inclusion of people with Down Syndrome. The annual walk begins at 2 p.m. www.dsabv.org.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Juvenile-in-Justice: Conversations on Confinement with Richard Ross, 6 p.m., Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. MSC Woodson Black Awareness Committee, MSC Visual Arts Committee and Texas A&M’s Race and Ethnic Studies Institute present this discussion and dinner event with guest speaker Richard Ross, as part of Ross’ art exhibit at the Reynolds Gallery. wbac.tamu.edu.

Trying Nazi Crimes in Postwar France: the 1987 Trial of Klaus Barbie for Crimes Against Humanity, 5:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive in College Station. Richard J. Golsan, Texas A&M distinguished professor and director of the French Institute, discusses Klaus Barbie and his crimes. bush.tamu.edu/25years/events.

English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome. For more information, call 979-209-6347.

Evening Book Club, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Club will discuss “The Hundred-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out of the Window and Disappeared” by Jonas Jonasson.

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.

Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $10 per player.

Business networking lunch, noon, Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections.

Pool tournament, 8 p.m., Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

Breakaway worship, 9 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus. Students gather for worship and music. Everyone welcome. breakawayministries.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

NAMI Brazos Valley family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. namibv.org.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m., Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.

ENTERTAINMENT

Latin Night at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Free dancing practice at 8:30 p.m., social at 9:30.

Karl Rehn, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Friday at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.