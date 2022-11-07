Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 8

Author Susan Shirk discusses her book, "Overreach: How China Derailed its Peaceful Rise," at 11 a.m., Monday, Nov. 14 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station). She will talk about how China went from a fragile superpower to global heavyweight with a book signing afterward. Information or to RSVP: bushschoolscowcroft@tamu.edu.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 6:30 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free 5K.

Election Day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor in Bryan. Coffee, hot tea and bottled water provided for this come and go event.

Recycled Art Day Contest, 1-5 p.m., Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 S. in College Station.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.

Software Developer's Cartel, 5:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

Yellowstone trivia, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Trivia night, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

John Wick, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.