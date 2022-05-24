 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Tuesday, May 24

  • 0

See Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and other coaches at the annual Brazos County A&M Club Coaches’ Night, presented by Aggieland Outfitters, June 2 at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Doors open at 6. Includes dinner, silent auction, live auction and a yell practice. $75. bcamc.org.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Anime Club for Adults, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Open to people who enjoy anime, ages 18 and up. For more information, contact Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or 979-209-6347.

Brazos Valley Stitchers Stitch-In, 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire, College Station. Bring any item to stitch on.

Business networking lunch, noon at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections. go.theeagle.com/bni.

People are also reading…

Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.

Tuesday Yoga, 6:15 p.m. at The Boathouse at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The session focuses on stability, core building and balance. All experience levels welcome. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers. millicanreserve.com/calendar.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

ENTERTAINMENT Jeremy Todd, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., online and in person at 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert