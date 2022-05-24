Calendar for Tuesday, May 24

See Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher and other coaches at the annual Brazos County A&M Club Coaches’ Night, presented by Aggieland Outfitters, June 2 at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Doors open at 6. Includes dinner, silent auction, live auction and a yell practice. $75. bcamc.org.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Anime Club for Adults, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Open to people who enjoy anime, ages 18 and up. For more information, contact Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or 979-209-6347.

Brazos Valley Stitchers Stitch-In, 7 to 9 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire, College Station. Bring any item to stitch on.

Business networking lunch, noon at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections. go.theeagle.com/bni.

Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.

Tuesday Yoga, 6:15 p.m. at The Boathouse at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The session focuses on stability, core building and balance. All experience levels welcome. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers. millicanreserve.com/calendar.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

ENTERTAINMENT Jeremy Todd, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., online and in person at 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.