Calendar for Tuesday, May 10

The Salvation Army Bryan-College Station presents the 11th annual Doing the Most Good Luncheon, May 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton College Station & Conference Center, 801 University Drive. The event raises money for Salvation Army programs and services throughout the county. Former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores of Bryan will be the keynote speaker. https://give.salvationarmytexas.org/event/the-eleventh-annual-doing-the-most-good-luncheon-bryan-college-station/e387914

TUESDAY

EVENTS

The Roots of the Middle East Crisis, 11 a.m. The Bush School of Government & Public Service presents this panel discussion via Zoom, from the Bush School DC. The panel is moderated by Barbara Bodine, retired ambassador to the Republic of Yemen. bush.tamu.edu/dc.

Business networking lunch, noon at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections. go.theeagle.com/bni.

Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.

Ukulele Club, 5:30 p.m. Learn the basics of playing the ukulele. For ages 7 and older. Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Contact Elaine at 979-209-5600 for information.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.

Tuesday Yoga, 6:15 p.m. at The Boathouse at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. The session focuses on stability, core building and balance. All experience levels welcome. Free for members and $10 for nonmembers. millicanreserve.com/calendar.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

Breakaway worship, 9 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus. Students gather for worship and music. Everyone welcome. breakawayministries.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., online and in person at 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.