Calendar for Tuesday, June 7

Storyteller Toni Simmons will explore the tradition of dancing in African-American culture and folklore from Africa to America to Emancipation as part of Juneteenth Celebration: Freedom’s Legacy “Dancing for Freedom,” June 15 at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. The event is hosted by the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum’s Education Department. Activities include a freedom walk at 9 a.m., storytelling at 10:30 a.m. and a pizza lunch for all participants at 11:30 a.m. To make your reservations email bush.education@nara.gov or call 979-691-4006.

Wednesday

The Rio Brazos Audubon Society invites the public to their monthly meeting and program on Wednesday, June 8, 6:30 PM, at the Brazos Museum of Natural History 3232 Briarcrest Rd in Bryan. The program will be “Joys of Costa Rica Birding” by Peter Witt. There will be refreshments.

Friday George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum hosts an honorary birthday party for President H.W. Bush, and First Lady Barbara Bush Friday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the rotunda.

President Bush would have turned 98 on June 12 and Mrs. Bush 97 on June 8.

There will be free birthday cake, popcorn, and refreshments. Guests are encouraged to don their crazy socks and pearls. There is no cost to participate in the festivities, but regular museum admission will apply.

June 17-18

Brazos Bluebonnet Quilt Guild’s 33rd annual Quilt Show: A World of Color, is June 17-18 at the Brazos County Expo Center, 5827 Leonard Rd. in Bryan.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. All money raised goes to support the mission of the guild and includes funding college scholarships for local high school students as well as education programs for guild members. The show will have vendor booths, quilt appraisals, quilts for sale, and more.

JULY 1

The Bryan+College Station Public Library System is having two art contests as a part of its Summer Reading Program. There will be a Youth Art Contest for ages 5 to 18, and there will be an Adult Art Contest for ages 18 and up. Go to www.bcslibrary.org/summer/#art-contest for contest guidelines. The dates for both contests are July 1 to 22. Artwork can be turned in at either Mounce Library, 201 E. 26th St., Bryan, or Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. S., College Station.

EXHIBITS

Painting My Legacy, through Tuesday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Wild/LIFE: Guild of Book Workers Triannual Exhibition, through June 24 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus. A collection of 50 works by the members of the Guild of Book Workers interpreting the theme of wildlife. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Primal Forces: Earth, through June 25 at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.