Calendar for Tuesday, June 28

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Anime Club for Adults, 6 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For anime fans 18 and older.

English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome. For more information, email handerson@bryantx.gov or call 979-209-6347.

Business networking lunch, noon at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections. go.theeagle.com/bni.

Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m. The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $10 per player.

Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., online and in person at 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.

ENTERTAINMENT

Karl Rehn, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

“Friends” trivia, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic, through July 5 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.