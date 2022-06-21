Calendar for Tuesday, June 21

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History opens the exhibit “Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games” on Friday with a free opening event at 6:30 p.m. featuring Rebecca Ingram, lead archivist and publications coordinator for the Institute of Nautical Archaeology at Texas A&M. A reception with live music, wine and appetizers follows. brazosvalleymuseum.org/exhibits. TUESDAY EVENTS English Conversation Circle, 2 to 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Practice speaking English. All levels welcome. For more information, email handerson@bryantx.gov or call 979-209-6347. Anime Club for Teens, 6 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Anime-related crafts, activities and discussions. For ages 13-18. For more information, email Liz at earthur@bryantx.gov or call 979-209-6347. Business networking lunch, noon at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections. go.theeagle.com/bni. Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m. The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $10 per player. Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry. South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station. Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org. ENTERTAINMENT Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station. Karl Rehn, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station. SUPPORT GROUPS NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., online and in person at 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. Call 774-4713 for more information. Register at go.theeagle.com/namibv. Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair. COVID-19 TESTING Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. EXHIBITS Wild/LIFE: Guild of Book Workers Triannual Exhibition, through Friday at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus. A collection of 50 works by the members of the Guild of Book Workers interpreting the theme of wildlife. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Primal Forces: Earth, through Saturday at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Oceans of Plastic, through July 5 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
