TUESDAY

EVENTS

American Quarter Horse Youth World Cup, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Firecracker 5K, 7 a.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station. Entry fee: $25.

Foxfire 4th of July parade, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Foxfire Drive in College Station.

Fourth of July parade celebration, 9 a.m., Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Kids Zone, live music, train rides, etc. Free.

Old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Heritage Park, 600 S. Hutchins St. in Bryan. Free.

Walk With a Doc, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, 4035 Texas 6 S. in College Station.

Appreciation Day at Bryan aquatic pools, 1-7 p.m., Bryan Aquatic Center, Sadie Thomas Pool, Henderson Harbor. Free for first responders, frontline workers and military.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 6:30 p.m., Saints & Sinners Cafe, 3600 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Fourth of July fireworks and drones, 9 p.m., Texas A&M University RELLIS campus, 1484 Avenue A in Bryan. Parking lot opens at 6:30 p.m. Free.

ENTERTAINMENT

Karl Rehn, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Gogh Gogh comedy show, 8 p.m., Gogh Gogh Coffee Company, 2501 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through Aug. 20 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.