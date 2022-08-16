Calendar for Tuesday, Aug. 16

The Young Readers Book Sale is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Books for babies to age 12 will be on sale, including board books, chapter books, graphic novels and sci-fi books. Also teacher resource material. Hardbacks $1, paperbacks 50 cents. Proceeds benefit Bryan+College Station Public Library System. friendsbcs.org/book-sales.html.

TUESDAYEVENTSSoftware Developer’s Cartel, 6 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. For web developers to share experiences.

Brazos Valley Stitchers membership meeting, 7 to 9 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire in College Station. For anyone interested in embroidery; bring something to stitch on.

Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m. The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $10 per player.

Business networking lunch, noon at Ozona Grill & Bar, 520 Harvey Road in College Station. Meet local professionals and make new connections. go.theeagle.com/bni.

Pool tournament, 8 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $10 entry.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Clinic parking lot off Glenhaven Drive in College Station.

Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 9:30 to 11 a.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.

“The Office” trivia, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. Win gift cards and “The Office” prizes.

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

John Wick, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPSNAMI Brazos Valley family support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. namibv.org.

Celebrate Recovery, 7 p.m. at Grace Bible Church’s Southwood campus, 1901 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A 12-step Christian-based program to find freedom from shame, guilt, anger, depression and despair.

COVID-19 TESTINGKohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITSCheckered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.