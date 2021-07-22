Calendar for Thursday

The Brazos Valley Food Bank will hold the 27th annual Feast of Caring fundraiser on Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The simple meal, symbolic of what could be considered a feast for some families in the area, will be free, but donations will be accepted. THURSDAY EVENTS Community forum and town hall, 6:30 p.m. at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An opportunity for residents and community leaders to engage in conversation regarding policing and race. Brazos County A&M Club Howdy Hour, 5:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. Free appetizers, drink specials and giveaways. Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. online event from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Children’s storytime, 9:10 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 1 through 5. Email mbond@bryantx.gov to sign up. Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry. Worship and Arts Camp, through Thursday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. For children entering first grade through sixth grade. There will be a snack supper each day at 5:30 p.m., with a performance on July 25 at 11 a.m. Register at fumcbryan.org/events/worship-arts-camp. Vacation Bible School, through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Snook Brethren Church on F.M. 2155 in Snook. For students entering pre-kindergarten to ninth grade. Bible adventures, games, crafts, music and food. Vacation Bible School, through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 3333 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan. For children ages 5 through the end of the fifth grade. Snacks are provided. wpcbryan.org. HEALTH AND FITNESS BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Stella Hotel parking lot, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. SUPPORT GROUPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location. LIVE MUSIC Live Music on the Lawn featuring Gunnar Latham, 7 p.m. at The Yard at Caprock Crossing, 1551 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free. Ricky Montijo, 6:30 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. Free. COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com. New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com. Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com. EXHIBITS Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults. Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region. Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.