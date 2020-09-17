Calendar for Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Messina Hof Winery & Resort is hosting Wine and Roses 5K on Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. Participants can run through the vines and enjoy state-of-the-art-timing, a T-shirt, custom race bibs, a commemorative wine glass, a breakfast buffet and a medal. Registration is $55 for participants and $25 for spectators. For more information, visit www.messinahof.com/events/post/wine-and-roses-run.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Discovery on The Green, 10 to 11 a.m. The Green at Century Square. Young children are welcome to learn and develop through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. www.century-square.com/events/detail/discovery-on-the-green1220181621212.