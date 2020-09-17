Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Messina Hof Winery & Resort is hosting Wine and Roses 5K on Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. Participants can run through the vines and enjoy state-of-the-art-timing, a T-shirt, custom race bibs, a commemorative wine glass, a breakfast buffet and a medal. Registration is $55 for participants and $25 for spectators. For more information, visit www.messinahof.com/events/post/wine-and-roses-run.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Discovery on The Green, 10 to 11 a.m. The Green at Century Square. Young children are welcome to learn and develop through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. www.century-square.com/events/detail/discovery-on-the-green1220181621212.
Bryan College Station Women of Distinction Virtual Celebration, 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual event at www.gsctx.org/en/donate/specialevents.html. Girl Scouts of Central Texas’ signature fundraising events, Women of Distinction, honors leaders whose professional accomplishments and community contributions inspire girls to become the next generation of leaders. Proceeds from these events support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.
Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes. Century-square.com/events/.
Third Thursday Art Step, 6 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Every third Thursday, Downtown Bryan businesses showcase local art and artists. www.facebook.com/downtownbryanartstep/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Virtual Event: Aging & The Mind Special Education Series, 1 to 3 p.m. Online event. Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To participate, contact Michele at 979-731-6129 or mbuenger@st-joseph.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch, 8 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Open mic. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch3.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club annual Arabian Classic Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.
LIVE MUSIC
The Dirty River Boys with Buck Fuffalo, 7 p.m. Smitty K’s.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club annual Arabian Classic Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
LIVE MUSIC
Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. Lakewalktx.com/fitness.
