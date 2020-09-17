 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Thursday
0 comments

Calendar for Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Messina Hof Winery & Resort is hosting Wine and Roses 5K on Oct. 18 at 11 a.m. Participants can run through the vines and enjoy state-of-the-art-timing, a T-shirt, custom race bibs, a commemorative wine glass, a breakfast buffet and a medal. Registration is $55 for participants and $25 for spectators. For more information, visit www.messinahof.com/events/post/wine-and-roses-run.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Discovery on The Green, 10 to 11 a.m. The Green at Century Square. Young children are welcome to learn and develop through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. www.century-square.com/events/detail/discovery-on-the-green1220181621212.

Bryan College Station Women of Distinction Virtual Celebration, 7 to 8 p.m. Virtual event at www.gsctx.org/en/donate/specialevents.html. Girl Scouts of Central Texas’ signature fundraising events, Women of Distinction, honors leaders whose professional accomplishments and community contributions inspire girls to become the next generation of leaders. Proceeds from these events support the Girl Scout Leadership Experience.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes. Century-square.com/events/.

Third Thursday Art Step, 6 p.m. Downtown Bryan. Every third Thursday, Downtown Bryan businesses showcase local art and artists. www.facebook.com/downtownbryanartstep/.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Virtual Event: Aging & The Mind Special Education Series, 1 to 3 p.m. Online event. Presented by CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To participate, contact Michele at 979-731-6129 or mbuenger@st-joseph.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Front Porch, 8 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Open mic. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch3.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club annual Arabian Classic Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.

LIVE MUSIC

The Dirty River Boys with Buck Fuffalo, 7 p.m. Smitty K’s.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club annual Arabian Classic Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.

Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.

LIVE MUSIC

Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Community Yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. Lakewalktx.com/fitness.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert