Calendar for Thursday

The Brazos County Health District will be providing first- and second-dose COVID-19 vaccines on July 16 and Aug. 5 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Burton. Both events will be from 8 to 10 a.m. Reservations are requested but not required by calling 979-361-5747 or emailing ltaylor@brazoscountytx.gov.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Blood drive, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Make an appointment at commitforlife.org.
Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. online event from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link.
Texas A&M Chemistry Road Show, 10 a.m. at the Caldwell Civic Center, 103 Texas 21 in Caldwell.
Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
The Savannah Sipping Society, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10 and available at stagecenter.net. Recommended for ages 13 and older.
Vacation Bible school, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday at the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Bible stories, games, crafts and food. Email latravia.benson@uss.salvationarmy.org for more information.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of Lowe’s parking lot in College Station.
Summer 5K Series race 2, 7 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. $10; proceeds benefit Brave Like Gabe.
LIVE MUSIC Ace Carlson, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Joey McGee, 6:30 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road, Suite 100 in College Station. Free.
Live Music on the Lawn, 7 p.m. at The Yard at Caprock Crossing, 1551 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Outwards/Inwards, through Tuesday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.