Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Century Square in College Station will present a showing of The Grinch on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Circles will be painted in the turf to keep participants at the proper distances. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Feast of Carols, the Bryan High School choir’s annual holiday event. Free, with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets are required and can be reserved at www.feastofcarols.ludus.com. Because of COVID-19, the event will have a different format than past years, with a journey to different stations around the school’s Blue Campus. The event will last about 30 minutes, and masks are required. Proceeds go to Bryan High choir senior scholarships.
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.
Blinn College virtual graduation, 6:30 p.m. All graduates will be recognized, and Ashley Watson will speak on behalf of the fall 2020 graduating class. For more information, visit www.blinn.edu/graduation.
Holiday Showcase, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Three artists will be showcased each day through Friday.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Lighted Holiday Stroll, 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Parade floats will be parked along streets, and businesses will be decorated for the holidays. A video of the 2019 performance of The Nutcracker by Ballet Brazos will be shown at the Palace Theatre at 6 p.m.
Spirit Ice Arena’s 15th annual Christmas show, 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door. Spirit Ice Arena is at 400 Holleman Dr. E. in College Station.
Christmas Classics at the Museum, 7 p.m. movie at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. A showing of the 1947 movie of It Happened on Fifth Avenue.
Holiday Showcase, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Three artists will be showcased each day through Friday.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
Paul Chu, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s in The Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Jesse Duke, 8 p.m. at The Beer Joint in College Station.
James Wesley & The Resonance, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
The Brian Turner Band, 7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.