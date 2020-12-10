Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Century Square in College Station will present a showing of The Grinch on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. Circles will be painted in the turf to keep participants at the proper distances. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Feast of Carols, the Bryan High School choir’s annual holiday event. Free, with a suggested donation of $10. Tickets are required and can be reserved at www.feastofcarols.ludus.com. Because of COVID-19, the event will have a different format than past years, with a journey to different stations around the school’s Blue Campus. The event will last about 30 minutes, and masks are required. Proceeds go to Bryan High choir senior scholarships.

COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.