Calendar for Thursday

BCS Market Day is set for Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Bryan Ballroom, 701 Palasota Drive in Bryan. Vendors will be selling jewelry, blankets, vintage items, home décor, clothing and more. Food trucks will be on site. Vendors interested in participating can call 220-9321. Admission is free.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll & Lighted Parade, starting at 6:30 on Bryan Avenue and returning on Main Street. The parade’s theme is “Holiday’s Around the World.”
“A Christmas Carol,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10. stagecenter.net.
“A Tuna Christmas,” 7:30 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in downtown Brenham. Adult tickets are $27. unitybrenham.org.
Christmas Cantata, 7:30 p.m. at Friends Congregational Church, 2200 Southwood Drive in College Station. The church choir will be joined by a 10-piece chamber orchestra. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Merry and Bright, Maroon and White at the Gardens. A holiday light display through Jan. 3. The Gardens is on the West Campus of Texas A&M at the intersection of John Kimbrough Boulevard and Penberthy Road, across from Reed Arena. The display is free and open to the public. Free parking is available on the weekends in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97.
Health Equity and Disparity focus group, 10 at the Brazos County Health District, 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Residents 18 and older are invited to discuss health equity and disparities in the community.
Early voting in College Station City Council Place 6 runoff election, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility, 1603 Graham Road, and the Memorial Student Center, Room L526 on the Texas A&M University campus.
Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program for ages 16 and older. Cost is $5 per class.
LIVE MUSIC
Open mic night, 6 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. All singers, songwriters, poets and performers welcome.
Thirteenth Hour and Jon Couch, 7 p.m. at Stage 12 in Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Walk-ins accepted. curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.
EXHIBITS
“How the Other Half Lives,” through Jan. 7 at The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit features the photographs, correspondence and journals of Jacob Riis, a reporter who devoted his life to social reform and led efforts to increase awareness about homelessness, immigration, education, crime, public health and labor. The museum is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $5. For more information, visit brazosvalleymuseum.org.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.