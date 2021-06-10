 Skip to main content
Calendar for Thursday
Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Republican Party of Brazos County will host a campaign workshop on Saturday for prospective candidates for office. Participants will learn how to organize a campaign, raise money and communicate their message. The class will be from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Best Western Premier, 1920 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. The cost is $25.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

13th annual Community Softball Classic, 4:30 p.m. at Edible Field in Bryan. Bryan and College Station firefighters will compete against members of the Bryan and College Station police departments. Tickets to the game are $9 and include admission to the Brazos Valley Bombers game that follows. Proceeds benefit The 100 Club.

Celebrating Navasota opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Gallery Downtown, 101 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Author Tim Gregg will have photographs from his new book, Celebrating Navasota, on display and available for purchase.

Young Professionals of Aggieland 10th anniversary party, 6:30 p.m. at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Raffles, music and food. Tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/ypa.

Brazos County A&M Club Howdy Hour, 5:30 p.m. at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Free appetizers, drink specials and prizes.

Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.

SFF Book Club, 5 p.m. online event. The book club, which focuses on science fiction, fantasy and paranormal books, will be discussing The Belles by Dhonielle Clayton. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Readers 16 and older are welcome.

LIVE MUSIC

Ace Carlson, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.

Robert Conn, 7:30 p.m. at Somerville Ice House, 17291 Texas 36. Free.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

EXHIBITS

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

