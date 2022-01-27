Calendar for Thursday

1 event to mark on your calendar
Tickets are available for the MSC OPAS performances of “Rent” on Feb. 16 and 17 at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. The farewell tour performances of the production begin at 7:30 both nights. The program features strong language, mature themes and adult situations. Tickets range from $30 to $90 and can be purchased by calling 845-1234 or visiting mscopas.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Howdy Hour, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. Networking and socializing hosted by the Brazos County A&M Club and The Association of Former Students. Masks are encouraged.
Coffee with a Cop, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Harvest Coffee Bar, 1037 University Drive in College Station. Join officers from the Texas A&M University Police Department for coffee and conversation.
“The Revolutionists,” 7 p.m. at the Blinn College Student Theatre on the Bryan campus. Recommended for ages 13 and older. Performances also scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $5 at blinn.edu/boxoffice.
A Fresh Start to a Healthier You, 10 a.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A research-based program designed to improve the health of participants. The four-session series emphasizes the importance of fruits and vegetables, physical activity, food safety and food resource management through hands-on activities, discussion and demonstrations. For more information, email areed@bryantx.gov.
Teddy Bear Evening Storytime, 6 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Bring a teddy bear and listen to the reading of a bear-themed children’s book. No registration required.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
LIVE MUSIC
Brubeck Brothers Quartet, 7 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $12; student tickets are $5. To purchase tickets, visit boxoffice.tamu.edu, call 845-1234 or email tickets@msc.tamu.edu.
Keith Michael Kallina, 8:30 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Art is for Everyone, through Friday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work from the Purple Turtle Art Studio. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.