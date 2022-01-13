 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Thursday
0 Comments

Calendar for Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site in Washington County will celebrate Texas Independence Day next month with a weekend of living history events, live music, food, demonstrations and more. The event, which marks the formal declaration of independence from Mexico in 1836, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 27. Historical re-enactors will set up a Texas Army camp from the period. Admission and parking is free for the event.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

“The Addams Family, the Musical Comedy,” 7 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School auditorium, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door for children, seniors, students, senior citizens, members of the military and College Station school district staff members. General admission for adults is $13 online and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at amcshchoir.org/musical. Performances also are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A Shot in the Dark, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District, 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. An after-hours COVID-19 vaccine clinic. No appointment, insurance or proof of residency is required.

A Fresh Start to a Healthier You, 10 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A research-based program designed to improve the health of participants. The four-session series emphasizes the importance of fruits and vegetables, physical activity, food safety and food resource management through hands-on activities, discussion and demonstrations. For more information, email areed@bryantx.gov.

Coloring for Adults, 6 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Registration is not required. For information, email handerson@bryantx.gov or call 764-3416.

Cozy Crafts: Glass Cup Decorating, 5:30 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A crafting session for adults. Registration is required. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov or jawilliams@bryantx.gov for more information.

Black Sheep Harley-Davidsons for Christ bike night, 6:15 p.m. at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 4320 Texas 6 in College Station. A come-and-go event with food, fellowship and door prizes.

Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.

LIVE MUSIC

Texas 105 Band, 8:30 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH sends COVID tests to schools, backs fitted mask

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert