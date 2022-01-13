Calendar for Thursday

The Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site in Washington County will celebrate Texas Independence Day next month with a weekend of living history events, live music, food, demonstrations and more. The event, which marks the formal declaration of independence from Mexico in 1836, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 27. Historical re-enactors will set up a Texas Army camp from the period. Admission and parking is free for the event.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

“The Addams Family, the Musical Comedy,” 7 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School auditorium, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door for children, seniors, students, senior citizens, members of the military and College Station school district staff members. General admission for adults is $13 online and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at amcshchoir.org/musical. Performances also are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

A Shot in the Dark, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District, 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. An after-hours COVID-19 vaccine clinic. No appointment, insurance or proof of residency is required.