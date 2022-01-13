Calendar for Thursday

The Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site in Washington County will celebrate Texas Independence Day next month with a weekend of living history events, live music, food, demonstrations and more. The event, which marks the formal declaration of independence from Mexico in 1836, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 27. Historical re-enactors will set up a Texas Army camp from the period. Admission and parking is free for the event.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
“The Addams Family, the Musical Comedy,” 7 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School auditorium, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door for children, seniors, students, senior citizens, members of the military and College Station school district staff members. General admission for adults is $13 online and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at amcshchoir.org/musical. Performances also are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
A Shot in the Dark, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Brazos County Health District, 201 N. Texas Ave. in Bryan. An after-hours COVID-19 vaccine clinic. No appointment, insurance or proof of residency is required.
A Fresh Start to a Healthier You, 10 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A research-based program designed to improve the health of participants. The four-session series emphasizes the importance of fruits and vegetables, physical activity, food safety and food resource management through hands-on activities, discussion and demonstrations. For more information, email areed@bryantx.gov.
Coloring for Adults, 6 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Registration is not required. For information, email handerson@bryantx.gov or call 764-3416.
Cozy Crafts: Glass Cup Decorating, 5:30 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. A crafting session for adults. Registration is required. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov or jawilliams@bryantx.gov for more information.
Black Sheep Harley-Davidsons for Christ bike night, 6:15 p.m. at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux, 4320 Texas 6 in College Station. A come-and-go event with food, fellowship and door prizes.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
LIVE MUSIC
Texas 105 Band, 8:30 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.