Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The city of Navasota will host the second annual Freedom Festival on July 2, with a parade beginning at 6 p.m. on Brosig Avenue, followed by live music with food vendors on site and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Brule Field.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Three Shows, One Street opening reception, 6 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display through May 9 at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.

Grimes County’s Relay for Life luminaria remembrance, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Navasota High School parking lot next to Rattler Stadium. Community members are encouraged to walk through the luminarias to remember those that have lost their battle with cancer, as well as survivors and those fighting cancer.