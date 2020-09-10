 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Thursday
0 comments

Calendar for Thursday

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club annual Arabian Classic Horse Show will be Sept. 18-20 at the Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history and music. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events/.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Hospice Brazos Valley online grief support group for those ages 18 and older, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Zoom. There is no cost to participate and is open to the public. An RSVP is required. For more information or to participate, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.

LIVE MUSIC

The Front Porch music series, 8 to 10 p.m. The Front Porch at Century Square. Open mic. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch2.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Power of the Purse 2020, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Online event. The fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center features a live and silent auction and a raffle. To participate, visit brazostherapy.org/inspire_events/power-of-the-purse-2020.

Architecture for Health Visiting Lecture Series, 1:35 p.m. Zoom at tx.ag/Arch4Health. Program: “Guidelines & Standards for SURGE Health & Hospital Facilities” with Jeffrey E. Henne, president American Society of Hospital Engineering; and safety and emergency manager Penn Medicine in Philadelphia. Please contact jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code.

LIVE MUSIC

Sam Riggs, Zach Romo, 8 p.m. Southerns. $12. www.southernstx.com/events.

Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Kayla Schaded.

The Front Porch music series, 7 to 10 p.m. The Front Porch at Century Square. Song-swap style performance. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch2.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Texas Aggie Rodeo, 11 a.m. Brazos County Expo. The event will include barrels, Open & Over 40 Tiedown, breakaway, ribbon roping, team roping, and ladies only team roping. Performances beginning at 7 p.m. include steer wrestling, roping events, goat tying and barrels. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/txaggierodeo/.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Free Run Club Meet Up, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Hosted by Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station.

Yoga on The Green with Lululemon, 9 to 10 a.m. Century Square. Free.

Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Pavilion at Lake Walk Town Center. Free.

LIVE MUSIC

The Front Porch music series, 7 to 10 p.m. The Front Porch at Century Square. Solo performance. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch2.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert