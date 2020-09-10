Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club annual Arabian Classic Horse Show will be Sept. 18-20 at the Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia on the Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history and music. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley online grief support group for those ages 18 and older, 1 to 1:45 p.m. Zoom. There is no cost to participate and is open to the public. An RSVP is required. For more information or to participate, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
LIVE MUSIC
The Front Porch music series, 8 to 10 p.m. The Front Porch at Century Square. Open mic. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch2.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Power of the Purse 2020, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Online event. The fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Rehabilitation Center features a live and silent auction and a raffle. To participate, visit brazostherapy.org/inspire_events/power-of-the-purse-2020.
Architecture for Health Visiting Lecture Series, 1:35 p.m. Zoom at tx.ag/Arch4Health. Program: “Guidelines & Standards for SURGE Health & Hospital Facilities” with Jeffrey E. Henne, president American Society of Hospital Engineering; and safety and emergency manager Penn Medicine in Philadelphia. Please contact jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code.
LIVE MUSIC
Sam Riggs, Zach Romo, 8 p.m. Southerns. $12. www.southernstx.com/events.
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Kayla Schaded.
The Front Porch music series, 7 to 10 p.m. The Front Porch at Century Square. Song-swap style performance. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch2.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Texas Aggie Rodeo, 11 a.m. Brazos County Expo. The event will include barrels, Open & Over 40 Tiedown, breakaway, ribbon roping, team roping, and ladies only team roping. Performances beginning at 7 p.m. include steer wrestling, roping events, goat tying and barrels. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/txaggierodeo/.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Free Run Club Meet Up, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Hosted by Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station.
Yoga on The Green with Lululemon, 9 to 10 a.m. Century Square. Free.
Outdoor Community Yoga, 8 a.m. Lake Walk Pavilion at Lake Walk Town Center. Free.
LIVE MUSIC
The Front Porch music series, 7 to 10 p.m. The Front Porch at Century Square. Solo performance. www.century-square.com/events/detail/the-front-porch2.
