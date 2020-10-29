Calendar for Thursday

EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The third annual Masquerade Ball at the Astin Mansion in Bryan on Friday will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley. The night of food, music and entertainment begins at 8 p.m. Face masks are required. Tickets start at $85. For more information, visit astinmansion.ticketspice.com/masquerade-ball-2020.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Early voting, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at five Brazos County locations: Brazos County Administration Building in Bryan; Arena Hall in Bryan; Galilee Baptist Church in Bryan; College Station Utilities Meeting and Training Facility in College Station; and the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Details: brazosvotes.org.

Brazos County COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Register one day in advance at https://texas.curativeinc.com. Free testing for anyone over the age of 5, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested. No appointment is needed, and you don’t have to get out of your vehicle. The tests are oral swab tests, and participants are asked not to eat, drink or smoke for 20 minutes before being tested.