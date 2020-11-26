Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Spirit Ice Arena’s 15th annual Christmas show is set for next month. Performances are at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13. Tickets are $12 in advance and $16 at the door. Spirit Ice Arena is at 400 Holleman Dr. E. in College Station.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Lights On, 6 p.m. College Station’s Christmas in the Park begins when the lights come on at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park. The light displays will be on from 6 to 11 p.m. each night through Jan. 1. A drive-thru event is set for Dec. 4-5 from 6 to 10 p.m., with opportunities to wave to Santa, drop a letter to the North Pole in the mailbox, grab a goodie bag and view a Nativity scene.

Winter concert, 7 p.m. on KAMU-TV. Texas A&M’s Department of Music Activities presents a winter concert featuring the Century Singers, Women’s Chorus and Singing Cadets to be broadcast on KAMU-TV.