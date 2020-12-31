Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Aggie Super Circuit Horse Show is scheduled for March 18-21 at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. The four-day Brazos Extension Horse Committee event will feature five complete shows with competition in a variety of areas.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

New Year’s Eve party, 6 to 9 p.m. at Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church. There will be games and food. The church is at 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Friday. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

HEALTH AND FITNESS