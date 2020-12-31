Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Aggie Super Circuit Horse Show is scheduled for March 18-21 at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. The four-day Brazos Extension Horse Committee event will feature five complete shows with competition in a variety of areas.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
New Year’s Eve party, 6 to 9 p.m. at Fellowship Free Will Baptist Church. There will be games and food. The church is at 1228 W. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Friday. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot in College Station. A low-traffic ride with bike lanes.
LIVE MUSIC
Garrett Bryan and the Traveling City Committee, 9:30 p.m. at The George, 180 Century Court in College Station.
Wisdom Cat, Electric Astronaut, Tongue Punch, Desdimona and Mary Charlotte Young, beginning at 7 p.m. at the 5 Knocks Speakeasy in the LaSalle Hotel in Downtown Bryan.
The Broken Spokes, 9:30 p.m. at Cavalry Court in College Station.
Huser Brothers Band with Mason Marek & The Drifters, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $10 tickets in advance; $15 at the door.
Wade Bowen, 7 p.m. at Deep in the Heart Farms in Brenham. Tickets included a seated show, Champagne toast and fireworks. General admission tickets are $125. go.theeagle.com/bowen.
Curtis Grimes with Landon Heights, 7 p.m. at Country City Event Center in Cameron. Tickets are $30 or $50 per couple.
Kevin Jackson Band, 8 p.m. at the Wonkey Donkey in Calvert.