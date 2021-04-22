Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Books and a Blanket, a nonprofit organization that promotes literacy and well-being, will have a book donation drive on Saturday in conjunction with the household hazardous waste collection event. New and used books and monetary donations will be accepted at the event, which runs from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building on Old TI Road, between Harvey Road and University Drive.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Elephant Walk, 6:21 p.m. on the Texas A&M University campus. The tradition allows seniors to walk through campus to remember their time as students as they prepare to graduate. This year’s event includes three routes that will make stops at campus buildings and landmarks and end at the E. King Gill Statue. A yell practice in Kyle Field will follow.
"A Race Against Time," 5 to 6:30 p.m. online event. A panel discussion hosted by the Scowcroft Institute at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M about COVID-19 variants and vaccines. For the link, visit tx.ag/covidvax.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
EXHIBITS
Three Shows, One Street, through May 9 in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.