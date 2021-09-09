Calendar for Thursday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Ladies in Leather all-female motorcycle parade is set for noon Saturday in Downtown Bryan. The event coincides with the group’s two-day rally in Bryan-College Station, which includes guided rides around the Brazos Valley, vendors, demonstrations and entertainment. Saturday’s parade route will be on South Bryan and South Main streets.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
National Night Out kickoff event, 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event provides residents a chance to sign up for a National Night Out block party and includes activities, food and drinks, vehicle displays and special guests. National Night Out is set for Oct. 5.
Maroon & White Night, 6 to 11 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Student discounts, live music and free activities.
SEC Engineering Career Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kyle Field Hall of Champions on the Texas A&M University campus. A valid Texas A&M student ID is required.
SFF Book Club, 5 p.m. online event. The book club, which focuses on science fiction, fantasy and paranormal books and meets the second Thursday of each month, will be discussing “The Prey of Gods” by Nicky Drayden. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Readers 16 and older are welcome.
Coloring for Adults, 6 p.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For information, email handerson@bryantx.gov. or call 764-3416. Registration is not required.
Barbecue chicken and sausage dinner, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 7104, 1200 E. Tom Green St. in Brenham. Drive-thru meals available for $15.
BCS Triathlon Club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot, 4451 Texas 6 in College Station.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.
LIVE MUSIC
Johnny and Lise McNally, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Maroon Line, 8441 Riverside Parkway in Bryan, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
YMCA building lobby, on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments recommended.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
Rudder Tower, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saliva testing for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Pre-registration is recommended.
EXHIBITS
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Evocative Objects: Still Life Painting in Texas, through Oct. 3 at the Stark Art Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/evocative.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Maximum & Minimum with Black and White art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The abstract show is by Natasha Kanevski and Eric Wagoner. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Steamlands art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The exhibition of metal art sculpture is by Del Rio artist Bernardo Meza. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.