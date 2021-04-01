Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair is set for April 10, with artists and artisans from across the region selling their work. There will be live demonstrations, live music children’s activities and more. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Republican Club, 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions will be the speaker. $21 for members and $24 for non-members.
Sanderson Farms hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Friday at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates must apply for a position and RSVP online at bit.ly/2Qmmgba to attend.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, noon, online event. The topic is Women and Children’s Health Facilities, presented by Rachel Knox of HKS Architects in Dallas. Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health and click “view speaker program” for a link to the Zoom meeting.
The Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas monthly program, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. The presentation will be “Wildflowers of the Blackland Prairie” by Carol Clark. The Zoom link is https://tinyurl.com/purplesalvia.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Fan Field drive-thru, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, in the Fan Field parking lot on the Texas A&M University campus near the Bush School of Government and Public Service. For Texas A&M students, faculty, staff members and contract workers only.
LIVE MUSIC
Johnny and Lise McNally, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Grens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
EXHIBITS
Architecture Faculty Biennial, through April 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Artwork created outside the classroom by Texas A&M University College of Architecture faculty members. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.