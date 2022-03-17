Calendar for Thursday

1 event to mark on your calendar

A free household hazardous waste collection event is set for April 23 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building on Harvey Road between Veterans Park and Copperfield Drive. Hazardous waste items such as paint, batteries, computers, electronics, medications and motor oil will be collected for free. For a full list of acceptable items, visit twinoakshhw.com.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Lunch and Learn, online event from noon to 1 p.m. Hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. The speaker will be Sara Ptomey of the League of Women Voters in the Brazos Valley. go.theeagle.com/brazosuu.

Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.

Centering prayer and children’s spirituality program, 5:30 p.m. at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. A centering prayer gathering led by Rev. Rich Nelson for adults; children will be led in spiritual activities during the same time.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with your friends to answer questions about sports, history, music and more. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events.

STEAM Day, 10 a.m. to noon at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. STEAM games and activities for all ages. For more information, email jstadler@bryantx.gov or call 209-5600. No registration required.

Nintendo Switch Tournament, 2 p.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Registration is required for playing, but everyone is welcome to watch. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov to register. Call 209-5600 for more information. The tournament is open for children ages 11 to 18.

Third Floor Follies burlesque show, door open at 6 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. $10 general admission. Shows at 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

LIVE MUSIC

Alejandro & Lorena, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Jake Mowerr, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Seeing the Light Through Stained Glass, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit of copper-foiled stained glass pieced by Irene Light. The gallery is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.