Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Century Square Cinema presents The Little Mermaid on Aug. 18 at The Green on Century Square. The movie will begin at 8:45 p.m. Princess Ariel will be there to take pictures at 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-cinema1.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Shop Downtown Bryan Week , 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featuring specials, sales and offers from local businesses in Downtown Bryan. Visit downtownbryan.com for more information.
LIVE MUSIC
Shayne Porter & The Shady Trees, 7:30 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court.
Summer Sounds , 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring Brazos Authority. Social distancing is encouraged.
Moonlight Music, 7 to 9 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Rachel Postma and Joe Hamiter. ronintx.com.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Shop Downtown Bryan Week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featuring specials, sales and offers from local businesses in Downtown Bryan. Visit downtownbryan.com for more information.
Horseman’s Market Day, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Buy, sell, trade all things equine (no live animals). Booths are $30 prepaid or $40 at the door.
Wellness Weekend, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lake Walk Town Center. Featuring yoga and paddle boards at Lake Walk. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center blood drive , 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Open to those symptom-free and healthy. Get a free COVID-19 antibody test when you donate. To donate, register at www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/315128.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Shop Downtown Bryan Week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Featuring specials, sales and offers from local businesses in Downtown Bryan. Visit downtownbryan.com for more information.
Texas A&M Sports Car Club presents Coffee & Cars, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Century Square. Part of the Sundays at The Square series. Browse the cars ranging from classics to exotics. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Brazos Natural Foods’ 32nd Anniversary Celebration and Craft Fair, 2:30 to 6 p.m. Brazos Natural Foods.
