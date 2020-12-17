 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Thursday
0 comments

Calendar for Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Come and Take It barrel race and breakaway roping event is set for Jan. 1-3 at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. The event will include vendors along with youth and adult competition. For details, visit www.twistedsistersproductions.com.

THURSDAY 

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

The Gift of the Magi, 7 p.m. at the Rudder High School auditorium. Presented by Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre. Tickets are $15. Masks and social distancing required, with limited seating. For tickets, visit bryanhightheatre.ludus.com/index.php.

Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Bike night, 6 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station. Free adult beverages, door prizes, a DJ and food truck.

Holiday Extravaganza, 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on University Drive in College Station. The Brazos County A&M Club event will feature music, food, a cash bar and more. Tickets are $25 and got be purchased at go.theeagle.com/bcamc.

Drive-thru all-Aggie grad party, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Association of Former Students on the Texas A&M campus. Get a souvenir photo and learn how to join the Century Club.

Book signings, 10 a.m. at Aggieland Outfitters. The authors of I Bleed Maroon, Return to Junction and Corps Values will be signing books at the store at 303 University Drive in College Station.

Third Thursday Art step, 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Businesses showcase local art and artists. www.facebook.com/downtownbryanartstep.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot in College Station. A low-traffic ride with bike lanes.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

Movies at Olsen Field, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with The Grinch, followed by Elf at 7:30 p.m. There will be concessions, raffles and intermission performances from groups at Texas A&M University. Tickets are $5, and kids 2 and under are free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more details, visit ChristmasinCS.com.

Christmas Classics at the Museum, 7 p.m. movie at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. A showing of the 1954 movie White Christmas.

Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.

LIVE MUSIC

Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.

BCS Tejano Christmas Dance, 9 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. J.R. Gomez and Friends will be performing. Tickets are $10 in advance. Call 224-1362 for table reservations.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert