Calendar for Thursday

The Come and Take It barrel race and breakaway roping event is set for Jan. 1-3 at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. The event will include vendors along with youth and adult competition. For details, visit www.twistedsistersproductions.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.
The Gift of the Magi, 7 p.m. at the Rudder High School auditorium. Presented by Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre. Tickets are $15. Masks and social distancing required, with limited seating. For tickets, visit bryanhightheatre.ludus.com/index.php.
Santa at the Post Oak Mall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the JC Penney court. Social-distanced visits and photos with Santa. Visits must be scheduled in advance at www.postoakmall.com/content/santa#Santa-Top. Masks required.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open from 6 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Lights On in College Station’s Central Park, from 6 to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1. The park is decorated with more than 1 million lights for the holidays.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Bike night, 6 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station. Free adult beverages, door prizes, a DJ and food truck.
Holiday Extravaganza, 6 p.m. at the Embassy Suites on University Drive in College Station. The Brazos County A&M Club event will feature music, food, a cash bar and more. Tickets are $25 and got be purchased at go.theeagle.com/bcamc.
Drive-thru all-Aggie grad party, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at The Association of Former Students on the Texas A&M campus. Get a souvenir photo and learn how to join the Century Club.
Book signings, 10 a.m. at Aggieland Outfitters. The authors of I Bleed Maroon, Return to Junction and Corps Values will be signing books at the store at 303 University Drive in College Station.
Third Thursday Art step, 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Businesses showcase local art and artists. www.facebook.com/downtownbryanartstep.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot in College Station. A low-traffic ride with bike lanes.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.
Movies at Olsen Field, beginning at 5:30 p.m. with The Grinch, followed by Elf at 7:30 p.m. There will be concessions, raffles and intermission performances from groups at Texas A&M University. Tickets are $5, and kids 2 and under are free. Social distancing and masks will be required. For more details, visit ChristmasinCS.com.
Christmas Classics at the Museum, 7 p.m. movie at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. A showing of the 1954 movie White Christmas.
South Brazos County Farmers Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. at the Baylor Scott & White Hospital, Rock Prairie Road at Texas 6 in College Station. Vendors selling local produce, free-range eggs, herbs, jams, jellies, honey, olive oil and more. facebook.com/SBCFarmersMarket.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch Music Series, 6 to 9 p.m. at Century Square in College Station. www.century-square.com/events.
BCS Tejano Christmas Dance, 9 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. J.R. Gomez and Friends will be performing. Tickets are $10 in advance. Call 224-1362 for table reservations.
