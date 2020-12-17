Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Come and Take It barrel race and breakaway roping event is set for Jan. 1-3 at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan. The event will include vendors along with youth and adult competition. For details, visit www.twistedsistersproductions.com.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. Tests available to anyone over the age of 5; no symptoms required; no appointments needed.

The Gift of the Magi, 7 p.m. at the Rudder High School auditorium. Presented by Bryan High School’s Viking Theatre. Tickets are $15. Masks and social distancing required, with limited seating. For tickets, visit bryanhightheatre.ludus.com/index.php.