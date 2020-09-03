Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate and is open to the public. An RSVP is required. For more information or to participate, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing to answer questions about sports, history, and music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Aging & The Mind Special Education Series, 1 to 3 p.m. Online event presented by CHI St. Joseph Health MatureWell Lifestyle Club. To participate, contact Michele at 731-6129.
LIVE MUSIC
Cody Joe, 8 p.m. Southerns.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Craft Friday To-Go Bags, all day. Clara B. Mounce Public Library. Pick up supplies to decorate your own pencil bags. There are also supplies for coloring activities for children while supplies last. bcslibrary.org/events/.
September First Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Online and Downtown Bryan. Featuring live stream concerts and businesses open later than usual. At 8 p.m., a small group of singers will sing a Compline service. Compline is a traditional service of the church, sung to close the day. Visitors are welcome to enter and listen quietly in the pews as choir members chant these psalms, lessons and prayers. Masks will need to be worn inside the church. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Rachel & David.
Shadow Canyon, 7 p.m. Courtyard at Cavalry Court Hotel.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally, from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
The Brazos Valley All Star Band “Rock the Patio,” 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
LIVE MUSIC
Jake Worthington with Jamie Weston, 8:30 p.m. Southerns.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Ranch Sorting of America presents The Labor Day Anniversary Pen & Sort event, all day. Brazos County Expo. Buckles, saddle pads and prizes will be given for every class. For more information, visit brazoscountyexpo.com.
Fifth annual 9/11 Memorial Ride at The Ranch H-D, noon to 3 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Ride to remember those who died on 9/11. There will also be free drinks and food for purchase. Visit the Facebook page for more information.
