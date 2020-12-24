Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Fresh Paint 2021 by Bryan Contemporary Artists Group will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The exhibit will feature work from more than 10 local artists, coming together to look back on 2020 and celebrate 2021.

THURSDAY

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES

A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station, will have Christmas Eve candlelight services at 4, 5:30, 7 and 11 p.m. Children are invited to dress as characters from the Nativity scene for the 4 p.m. service. The 7 p.m. traditional service is the largest of the night, and overflow seating will be available. For more details, visit am-umc.org.

First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have candlelight Christmas Eve services at 4 and 6 p.m. Child care will be provided during the 4 p.m. service for children 3 and younger.