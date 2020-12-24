Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Fresh Paint 2021 by Bryan Contemporary Artists Group will open at 6 p.m. Jan. 8 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The exhibit will feature work from more than 10 local artists, coming together to look back on 2020 and celebrate 2021.
THURSDAY
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES
A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station, will have Christmas Eve candlelight services at 4, 5:30, 7 and 11 p.m. Children are invited to dress as characters from the Nativity scene for the 4 p.m. service. The 7 p.m. traditional service is the largest of the night, and overflow seating will be available. For more details, visit am-umc.org.
First Baptist Bryan, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan, will have candlelight Christmas Eve services at 4 and 6 p.m. Child care will be provided during the 4 p.m. service for children 3 and younger.
Friends Congregational Church in College Station will broadcast an a virtual Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Facebook and YouTube. The stream also will be available at the church’s website at www.friends-ucc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan, will have three Christmas Eve services. A 4 p.m. children and family service will be in the gym, with 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. traditions services including the Sanctuary Choir. All services will include candles and Communion.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan, will have Christmas Eve services at 3, 5 and 7:30 p.m. The 3 p.m. service is limited to 35 people and will include music but no congregational singing. The 5 p.m. service will be in the parking lot, and the 7:30 p.m. service will be a livestream. Masks are required for the in-person services. RSVP to office@standrewsbcs.org.
Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley will have an online Christmas Eve candlelight service beginning at 5 p.m. The link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85111093796.
Wellborn Baptist Church, 14575 Wellborn Road in College Station, will have a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m. with traditional and contemporary Christmas music. Hot cocoa and treats will follow. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Covenant Presbyterian Church in College Station, 220 Rock Prairie Road, will have a candlelight family service at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve. The service will be in-person and streamed on Facebook.