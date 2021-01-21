Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government and Public Service at Texas A&M University while host a virtual talk with author Robert Kaplan about his recent book, The Good American, on Feb. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Kaplan is the author of 19 books on foreign affairs and travel. To get a Zoom link for the event, visit tx.ag/kaplan21.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast, 9 to 11 a.m., online event. Educator and anti-racism activist Jane Elliott will be the keynote speaker at the 14th annual event. The program will be livestreamed at facebook.com/blackawareness.
Republican Women of Brazos Valley luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Phillips Event Center, 1929 Country Club Drive in Bryan. The guest speaker will be Eric Opiela, who will address redistricting.
COVID-19 TESTING
Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Anderson American Legion Hall, 415 Hill St. in Anderson, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Texas A&M Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder Exhibit Hall, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
A.P. Beutel testing tent, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to noon through Friday. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
Texas A&M Health Science Center, 8441 Riverside Parkway in Bryan, noon to 3 p.m. through Friday. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointment required. tamus.curativeinc.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
EXHIBITS
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Live to Build a Better World: Despair, Survival, and Hope in Science Fiction’s Response to Environmental Change, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.