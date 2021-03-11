Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station will hold its 10th annual Doing the Most Good luncheon on May 20 at the Hilton in College Station. The keynote speaker will be Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork. There will also be live and online auctions. The event, which begins at 11:30 a.m., raises money for programs across the Brazos Valley. Individual tickets are $100. For more information, visit, go.theeagle.com/salvationarmy.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
City of Navasota spring cleanup, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Monday at the city vehicle services center, 520 Malcolm St. Appliances, carpet, toilets, furniture, motor oil and lumber are among the items that will be accepted. Proof of residency will be required.
Arsenic and Old Lace, 7:30 p.m. at Stage Center Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10.
SFF Book Club, 5 p.m. online event. The group, which is open to readers 16 and older, will be discussing Binti by Nnedi Okorafor. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link.
Circus Funtastic, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madisonville. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children. go.theeagle.com/circus.
Nursing home, rehab and assisted living job fair, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. Face coverings required. Hosted by Fortress Nursing and Rehab, Lampstand Nursing and Rehab, Crossroads Nursing and Rehab, Franklin Nursing Home, Madisonville Nursing Home, Madisonville Assisted Living and Navasota Nursing and Rehab. Positions available include nurses, care attendants, housekeepers and more.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 F.M. 1774 in Grimes County, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Joey McGee, 6:30 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. Free.
Open mic night, 6 p.m. at The Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell. Free
EXHIBITS
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through today at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.