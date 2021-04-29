Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Hearne Depot, Rockdale I&GN Depot and Milam County Railroad Museum in Cameron will celebrate National Train Day on May 8. Each museum will have activities, model railroads and memorabilia on display from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors who make a $5 donation and visit all three musuems will be entered into a drawing for a $100 gift certificate.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Catholic Charities Giving Day, 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1410 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. A drive-thru financial donation event to support the organization’s assistance programs.
Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at The Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A free Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce networking event. Masks are encouraged.
Bike night, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free adult beverages, bike wash, music, tacos and door prizes.
Girl Scouts enrollment event, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hearne Municipal Golf Course. Girl Scout representatives will be available to answer questions and begin the registration process. For more information, email danil@gsctx.org.
The Death & Life of Sneaky Fitch, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10, stagecenter.net.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of The Stella Hotel parking lot.
LIVE MUSIC
Tyler McCollum and William Beckmann, 9 p.m. at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. General admission tickets are $10 in advance and available at outhousetickets.com.
Johnny and Lise McNally, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
EXHIBITS
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Three Shows, One Street, through May 9 in Downtown Bryan. Three art exhibits from students at Purple Turtle Art Studio will be on display at The Village and Art 979 Gallery and Rx Pizza.
Tumble Through Texas, through May 15 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.