Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Malpass Brothers will perform classic country, gospel and bluegrass music during a July 12 concert at First Baptist Bryan. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available at the church on Sunday mornings or by calling 776-1400.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Child car seat checkup, 3 to 6 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Appointments are required to have child car seats inspected for proper fit and placement. To make an appointment, visit go.theeagle.com/carseat.
Discovery on the Green, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Green at Century Square in College Station. Young children are encouraged to learn through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events.
Century Square Cinema, 8:30 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. A free outdoor showing of Frozen 2.
World’s largest swim lesson, 9 a.m. at Bryan Aquatic Center, 3100 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan. Free event aimed at raising awareness about water safety while attempting to break a world record. All ages welcome.
Ivan Olson retirement reception, 4 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club. A free come-and-go event to celebrate the retirement of Ivan Olson from First Financial Bank Texas.
The Savannah Sipping Society, 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10 and available at stagecenter.net. Recommended for ages 13 and older.
Business After Hours, 5:30 p.m. at The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. A free Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce networking event.
Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Summer 5K Series race 2, 7 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. $10; proceeds benefit Brave Like Gabe.
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot in College Station. A low-traffic ride with bike lanes.
LIVE MUSIC
Johnny and Lise McNally, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Outwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.