Calendar for Thursday

The Rio Brazos Audubon Society will have a Birding 101 class at 8:30 a.m. April 2 at Lick Creek Park in College Station. The class is open to birders of all skill levels and will cover birding basics and include a walk through the park to identify birds by sight and sound. For more information, email riobrazosaudubon@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Brazos County Youth Livestock Show, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. For the full schedule of events, visit bcyla.net/schedule.

Lunch and Learn, online event from noon to 1 p.m. Hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. Mindy Cardenas will discuss art therapy and meditation techniques. go.theeagle.com/brazosuu.

Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with your friends to answer questions about sports, history, music and more. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events.

Yoga for Peace, 5:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. Donations requested for World Central Kitchen.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Entry fee is $10. Cash prizes.

Brazos County A&M Club Howdy Hour, 6 p.m. at Hershel’s, 4700 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

“The Queen’s Cartoonists,” 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $39 to $60. boxoffice.tamu.edu.

LIVE MUSIC Alejandro & Lorena, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Jeremy Todd, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

The Gray Havens with LOVKN, 7:30 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $25. grandstaffordtheater.com.

Briscoe and Hunter Cox, 8 p.m. at Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station. General admission is $15.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper