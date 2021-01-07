Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Spirit Ice Arena will have an open house on Saturday with free ice skating and free lessons. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 400 Holleman Drive E. in College Station. For more information or to register to attend, visit spiriticearena.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Rudder Plaza and the Mays Business School on the Texas A&M campus. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointments required. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Thursday at the Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navaosta. Symptoms not required; no appointments needed. texas.curativeinc.com.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20, at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
LIVE MUSIC
Jason Allen, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $8 at the door.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
First Friday in Downtown Bryan, all day, with street closures from 4 to 11 p.m. Shops and restaurants open late. The Brian Turner Band will be performing at the Palace Theater from 7 to 9 p.m. www.downtownbryan.com/first-friday-activities.
Suicide loss peer support group, noon at the Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 4001 E. 29th St. in Bryan. The free support group is open to adults who have lost a friend, family member or loved one to suicide. peersupportloss.eventbrite.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Crossroads Band, 8:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $8 at the door.