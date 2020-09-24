Calendar for Thursday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit will be from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 at the Brazos County Expo. For a cutting schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate and is open to the public. An RSVP is required. For more information or to participate, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.