Calendar for Thursday
Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit will be from Sept. 29 through Oct. 5 at the Brazos County Expo. For a cutting schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate and is open to the public. An RSVP is required. For more information or to participate, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.

FRIDAY

EVENTS

Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.

SHTX Bryan Clinic and Show, noon. Brazos County Expo. Clinic covers all SHTX classes and will have cattle to work. $125 for SHTX members/$155 for non-members. Clinics: SHTX and VHR Open Reining, AQHA Ranch Riding and AQHA VRH Ranch Cutting. www.facebook.com/events/294956318234627.

Architecture for Health Visiting Lecture Series, 1:35 p.m. Zoom. tx.ag/Arch4Health. Program: “Alternative Care Facilities for the United States Army Corps of Engineers” with Jim Whitaker. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code.

CLUBS

Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Discussing The Picture of Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde. www.bcslibrary.org/events/.

SATURDAY

EVENTS

Coach Stewart Riding Clinic and Symposium, 1 p.m. Still Creek Arena. An opportunity for riders to ride and audit with international coach Daniel Stewart. Registration is available at stillcreekequestrian.org.

SHTX Bryan Clinic and Show, 7 a.m. Brazos County Expo. SHTX/VRH Show. www.facebook.com/events/294956318234627/.

Bee School 2020, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. First Baptist Bryan. Visit the website to register and view class schedule. www.bvbeeks.org.

Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.

Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.market/.

Blood Drive at The Ranch H-D, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get a free COVID-19 Antibody test when you donate. Presented by the Gulf Coast Regionals. Schedule at https://www.commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/316062.

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Mobile Blood Drive, 12:30 to 5 p.m. Bryan College Station Toyota. Visit BCSToyota.com to book an appointment.

We Bought A Zoo, 8:45 p.m. Edge General Store. Outdoor movie screening. Bring your own chair. Concessions will be available. www.facebook.com/events/391239381888487?active_tab=about.

LIVE MUSIC

Brazos Valley All Star Band, 7:30 p.m. Cavalry Court. The band performs on the patio. The Texas A&M football game will be shown during the live music.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Coach Stewart Riding Clinic and Symposium, 1 p.m. Still Creek Arena. An opportunity for riders to ride and audit with international coach Daniel Stewart. Registration is available at stillcreekequestrian.org.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events/.

