Calendar for Thursday
Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Voices for Children will have a Superhero Fun Run on June 12 to raise money for children in the community who have been abused or neglected. The event, which will be at Lake Walk in Bryan, will include a family fun run, food trucks, face painting, a costume contest and more. Registration is available at vfcbrazos.org/superhero.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station is hosting Bike Night on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include free beverages, free bike washes, a JumpStart experience for those with no riding experience, and Serial1 eBicycle demos.

Allen Academy’s Advanced Drama department is presenting their year-end showcase, She Kills Monsters. Showings are on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 and can be only be found online at eventbrite.com.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with your friends to answer questions about sports, history, music and more. Free and open to the public. www.century-square.com/events.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.

Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

EXHIBITS

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

