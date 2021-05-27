Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Voices for Children will have a Superhero Fun Run on June 12 to raise money for children in the community who have been abused or neglected. The event, which will be at Lake Walk in Bryan, will include a family fun run, food trucks, face painting, a costume contest and more. Registration is available at vfcbrazos.org/superhero.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

The Ranch Harley-Davidson in College Station is hosting Bike Night on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event will include free beverages, free bike washes, a JumpStart experience for those with no riding experience, and Serial1 eBicycle demos.

Allen Academy’s Advanced Drama department is presenting their year-end showcase, She Kills Monsters. Showings are on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 11 a.m. Tickets are $5 and can be only be found online at eventbrite.com.