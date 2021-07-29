Calendar for Thursday

1 event to mark on your calendar
Lake Somerville Ducks Unlimited will have its annual dinner banquet on Aug. 6 at the American Legion, 730 8th St. in Somerville, beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event includes raffles, a live auction, games and a meal. Single tickets are $50 and couples are $70. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit go.theeagle.com/ducks.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Shakespeare at the Lake, 8 p.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Walk in Bryan. A free performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Tip-a-Cop, 3 to 10 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1601 University Drive in College Station. Law enforcement officers will be assisting servers for tips to benefit Special Olympics. Cash, checks and credit card donations accepted.
Texas State 4-H Horse Show, through Friday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Free.
Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. online event from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link.
Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
Business After Hours, 5:30 p.m. at Brenham National Bank, 2470 Earl Rudder Freeway in College Station. A free Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce networking event.
Bike Night, 6 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free drinks, Glitz Dolls bike wash, food truck and more.
Body X Landscape reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith runs through Aug. 12 and explores the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the College Station Lowe’s parking lot, 4451 Texas 6.
Summer 5K Series race 5, 7 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. $10; proceeds benefit Brave Like Gabe. Register at millicanreserve.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
LIVE MUSIC
Live Music on the Lawn, 7 p.m. at The Yard at Caprock Crossing, 1551 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
Ace Carlson, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.