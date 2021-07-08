Calendar for Thursday

Christ United Methodist Church in College Station will host Camp Narnia July 26-30 for children who have completed kindergarten through sixth grade. The camp will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon, with a performance of “Anchored in Faith, the Story of Noah,” at noon on July 30. The cost is $75. Visit go.theeagle.com/narnia for details.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. online event from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link.
Children’s storytime, 9:10 a.m., 9:50 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 1 through 5. Email mbond@bryantx.gov to sign up.
SFF Book Club, 5 p.m. online and in-person event at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. The book club, which focuses on science fiction, fantasy and paranormal books, will be discussing “An Unkindness of Ghosts” by Rivers Solomon. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Readers 16 and older are welcome.
Adult craft time, 6 p.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The craft will be a jute string lantern. Registration is required by emailing handerson@bryantx.gov or calling 764-3416.
Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of Stella Hotel parking lot, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
SUPPORT GROUPS
ADHD support group, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church Annex Building, 4203 Texas 6 South in College Station. A group for parents of children with ADHD. Call Katherine Jahnke at 209-0421 or email brazosvalleychadd@gmail.com for information.
Young Onset Parkinson’s Disease support group, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church, Atrium Room, 4203 Texas 6 South in College Station. Email parkinsonsbcs@gmail.com for information.
LIVE MUSIC
Ace Carlson, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Live Music on the Lawn, 7 p.m. at The Yard at Caprock Crossing, 1551 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Growing Harmony: Taking Root, through July 18 at The Gardens at Texas A&M University, 578 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station. Tour the gardens while listening to musical compositions by Texas A&M performance studies staff members and students available for download through a free mobile app
Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University.
The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through July 17 at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.