Calendar for Thursday

THURSDAY
EVENTS
State-building in Afghanistan, 6 p.m. online event. Former U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan Ryan Crocker will discuss the history and consequences of U.S. state-building in Afghanistan. Visit go.theeagle.com/crocker for the Zoom link.
Tech on Tap, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Lake Walk Innovation Center, 3891 S. Traditions Drive in Bryan. Networking for members of the military, first responders and entrepreneurs dedicated to public safety and defense technology.
Republican Women of Brazos Valley luncheon, 11:15 a.m. at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. The speaker will be Melissa Conway, the Texas election integrity state director. $25, go.theeagle.com/rwbv.
Joshua Ortiz Foundation event, 6 to 8 p.m. at 401 S. Main St. in Bryan. A benefit for charitable organizations hosted by Ambrose Furniture Works.
Discovery on the Green, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Green at Century Square in College Station. Young children are encouraged to learn through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events.
Senior Autumn Fest, 5 p.m. at the American Pavilion at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. Free food, music, door prizes and more for ages 55 and older. Halloween costumes are encouraged and admission is free.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset on weekdays, 8 a.m. to sunset on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to sunset on Sundays. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
BCS Triathlon Club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot, 4451 Texas 6 in College Station.
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program for ages 16 and older. Cost is $5 per class.
LIVE MUSIC
Sigma Alpha Song Swap, 6 to 9 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. Featuring Carson Jeffrey, Jacob Stelly, Hayden Haddock, Cameron Sacky and Mason Lively in an event that benefits the Hearne and Iola FFA chapters. Tickets are $25 at bit.ly/SASongSwap.
Cody Joe Hodges, 7 p.m. at 5 Knocks Speakeasy, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan. Tickets are $14. go.theeagle.com/hodges.
Johnny and Lise’ McNally, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
Joey McGee, 6:30 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. Free.
Open mic night, 6 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. All singers, songwriters, poets and performers welcome.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words, through Oct. 20 at the Wright Gallery in the Langford Architecture Building on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features autobiographical drawings that reference artist Mayuko Ono Gray’s daily life and experience living in Japan and the U.S. The gallery is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.