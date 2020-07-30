1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Navasota nonprofit organization Strength N Numbers is holding its annual Back 2 School Drive Thru on Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Navasota Administration Building. The goal of the drive-thru is to provide children in need with school supplies.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
The Bluebonnet Brahman Breeders Association 2020 Bluebonnet Kick-Off Classic, all day. Brazos County Expo. This year there will be no substitutions or late entrees. Continues through Saturday. Register at www.facebook.com/Bluebonnetkickoff/.
National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley presents NAMIWalks virtual event, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Online event. The NAMIWalks Virtual Rally will feature awareness, team information, prizes and information about NAMI and the upcoming NAMIWalks Your Way Fall Walk in the Brazos Valley. There is no cost to attend this community event. namibvrally.eventbrite.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
The 2020 Saddle & Sirloin Cattle Futurity, all day. Brazos County Expo. Continues through Sunday. For a schedule, visit www.facebook.com/tamuSaddleSirloinFuturities/.
Legacy Bryan blood drive, 3 to 7 p.m. Brazos County Expo. Blood drive in partnership with Senior Placement Advisors of Texas, Interim Home Health and Hospice and Homespark. To register, visit commitforlife.org.
Family Movie Night, 6 p.m. Embassy Suites College Station ballroom. Featuring Angels in the Outfield. Social distancing rules will be in place. Admission is free. Limited admission. To reserve a spot, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live music with social distancing rules in place.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. An acoustic concert series featuring Sarah Green and The Gringos.
Moonlight Music, 7 to 9 p.m. Ronin Farm & Restaurant. Featuring Cash Byers.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Daytime Harvest, 8 a.m. to noon. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. A family-friendly event with grape stomping and picking. $12 to $35. messinahof.com.
Brazos Valley Bombers game against the Cane Cutters benefits Unbound Bryan College Station, 7 p.m. Half of the profits from the game benefit the organization, a nonprofit fighting human trafficking in the Brazos Valley. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live music with social distancing rules in place.
