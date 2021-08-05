Calendar for Thursday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Bryan Fire Department is accepting applications for its seven-week Citizen Fire Academy, which begins Sept. 9. The classes meet every Thursday through Oct. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. and provide an overview of how the department operates. There will be hands-on activities, including a live fire burn at the end of the program. The class is free and limited to 20 people. To apply, visit bryantx.gov/fire.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Stuff the Bus school supply collection drive, 4:30 to 8 p.m. at Blue Baker, 4500 Mills Park Circle in College Station. The Junior League of Bryan-College Station is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to help students in the Bryan and College Station school districts.
Bluebonnet Kickoff Classic, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Showmanship events hosted by the Bluebonnet Brahman Association.
Shakespeare at the Lake, 8 p.m. at the Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Walk in Bryan. A free performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. online event from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan. A story and activity presented by the American Red Cross. No registration required.
Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
Summer Nature Camp, 9 a.m. to noon through Friday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. brazosvalleymuseum.org.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of The Stella Hotel parking lot, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
LIVE MUSIC
Ace Carlson, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Ricky Montijo, 6:30 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Sbisa testing tent, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M campus, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Body X Landscape, through Aug. 12 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.