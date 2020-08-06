Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Texas A&M Sports Car Club and Century Square presents Coffee & Cars on Aug. 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, as part of the Sundays at The Square series. Browse the diverse collection of cars ranging from classics to exotics.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Virtual yell practice, 11 a.m. Flourish at Texas A&M University will host a virtual yell practice with the Texas A&M University yell leaders on the group’s Facebook page.
The Junior League of Bryan-College Station Stuff the Bus, 5 to 8 p.m. Blue Baker, 201 Dominik Drive in College Station. The organization is collecting school supplies and monetary donations to benefit the students of Bryan-College Station. For more information, go to www.jlbcs.org.
CLUBS
American Legion Post 159 general membership meeting, 6 to 8 p.m. Online event. Join on WebEx with access code 126 194 2957 and password chRkhKph872.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
August First Friday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Downtown Bryan. There will not be a live concert, street musicians or other community groups. downtownbryan.com.
Moonlit Harvest, 7:30 p.m. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. An evening of grape-picking and stomping featuring a vineyard cuisine buffet. messinahof.com.
Grooves on The Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
Live music featuring Heather Rayleen and Trent Cowie, 8 p.m. Southerns. www.southernstx.com/events.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Featuring Mary-Charlotte Young.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Back-to-school drive-thru backpack event, 6 to 8 p.m. The Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station, 2506 Cavitt Ave., Bryan. Free backpacks and school supplies for children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. Every child must be in the car with a guardian to receive a backpack. Visit the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Motorcycle Meetup, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Featuring free adult beverages, free bike wash, DJ Nick Catalina, JLM’s Food Truck and outdoor picnic areas. Go to the event’s Facebook page for more information.
Grooves on The Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square.
Daytime Harvest, 8 a.m. to noon. Messina Hof Winery & Resort. A family friendly event with grape-stomping and picking. $12 to $35. messinahof.com.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. All produce is grown locally, including eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.market.
Community outdoor yoga class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
