Calendar for Thursday

A Feb. 24 program at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station will explore Black history through the stories of inventors, poets, musicians and dancers. Young entrepreneurs also will display their creations. The free program is from 4:45 to 6:45 p.m. For information, email mwatson@cstx.gov or call 764-3779.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Faith and Fitness, 6:30 p.m. at Crossfit SDA, 14999 Wellborn Road in College Station. A free workout followed by a message of “How to Defend the Gospel,” by Mitch Minton at 7:30 p.m.
Centering prayer and children’s spirituality program, 5:30 p.m. at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. A centering prayer gathering led by the Rev. Rich Nelson for adults; children will be led in spiritual activities during the same time.
A Fresh Start to a Healthier You, 10 a.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A research-based program designed to improve the health of participants. The four-session series emphasizes the importance of fruits and vegetables, physical activity, food safety and food resource management through hands-on activities, discussion and demonstrations. For more information, email areed@bryantx.gov.
Sensory Circle Time, 11 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. A circle time that focuses on sight, touch and hearing for babies up to 12 months old. No registration required. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov for more information.
Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.
Chappell Hill Business After Hours, 5 p.m. at The Rock Store, 5070 Main St. in Chappell Hill. A networking event with snacks, beverages and door prizes.
Third Floor Follies burlesque, shows at 9, 10 and 11 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. $20 at the door.
LIVE MUSIC
Dallas Burrow with Ethan Hanson, 7:30 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106. S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $8 online and $10 at the door. grandstaffordtheater.com.
SPORTS
Texas A&M women’s basketball vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $4 to $15. Photo opportunity with Reveille X before the game. 12thman.com.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted. curative.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. Due to high demand, walk-ins may not be accepted.curative.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Art is for Everyone, through Jan. 28 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work from the Purple Turtle Art Studio. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.